FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.