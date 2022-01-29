FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Trading Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 30,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 8,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

