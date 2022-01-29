Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,144 ($42.42) on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,469.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,532.95. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.