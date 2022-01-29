FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $663.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

