FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Issued By William Blair

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$986.61 million.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total transaction of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total value of C$37,627.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,220,047.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

