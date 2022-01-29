FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Decreased by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

