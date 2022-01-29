FY2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Increased by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

TTE opened at $57.31 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

