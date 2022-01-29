FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of EMA opened at C$60.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

