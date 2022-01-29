FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$14.75.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

