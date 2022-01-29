Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.50 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
