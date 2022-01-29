Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.50 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.