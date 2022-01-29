Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Hits $0.0665 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $6,455.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,721,194 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

