GasLog Partners LP Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.86 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

