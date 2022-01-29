GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 708,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

