Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.93.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.