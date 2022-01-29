Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.22

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

