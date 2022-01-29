GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GABI stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.34) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.87. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.63 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £435.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

