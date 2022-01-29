Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 551,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

