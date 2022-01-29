General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

