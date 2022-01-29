Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE GENI opened at $5.88 on Friday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.