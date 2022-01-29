Genprex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 1,698 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

