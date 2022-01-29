Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 862,033 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Amcor worth $324,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.