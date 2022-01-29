Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 168,220 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Seagate Technology worth $282,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

