Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 53,517 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Avery Dennison worth $311,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

