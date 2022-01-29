Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,836 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $337,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

