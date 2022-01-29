Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 620,511 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Cloudflare worth $352,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

