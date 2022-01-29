GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,431 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $98.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

