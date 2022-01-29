GeoWealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $409.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

