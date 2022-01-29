GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.