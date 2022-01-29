GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 34,060 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

