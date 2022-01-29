GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,307 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $179.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $170.69 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

