GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $924,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

