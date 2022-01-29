Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,449,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £36.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

