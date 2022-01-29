GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

