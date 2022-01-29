Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 553,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

