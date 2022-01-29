Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 1st (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:GLEEU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLEEU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

