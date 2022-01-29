Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

