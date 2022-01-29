Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Globant worth $117,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $191.14 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.