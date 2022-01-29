Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 404.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Glucose Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.