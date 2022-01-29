Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $50,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

