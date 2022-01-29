Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 158,455 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.28% of TowneBank worth $51,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

