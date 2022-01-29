Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 87,819 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $52,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

