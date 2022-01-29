Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Freshpet worth $56,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 742.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

