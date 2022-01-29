Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.55 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

