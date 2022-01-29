GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

