Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

