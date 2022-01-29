Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRAY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

