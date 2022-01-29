Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 29335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

GPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.