Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.8% in January

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGII opened at 0.00 on Friday. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

