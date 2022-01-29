Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.8% in January

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGII opened at 0.00 on Friday. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.