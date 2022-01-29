Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $205,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in American Tower by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of American Tower by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

