Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

